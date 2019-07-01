NIIT's StackRoute recognized as 'Digital Transformation Learning Partner of the Year for Enterprises'

StackRoute, a digital transformation partner for corporates to build multi-skilled full stack developers at scale, has won the 'Digital Transformation Learning Partner of the Year for Enterprises' award at Digital Transformation Summit and Awards. The award was received by Bimaljeet Singh, President, Skills and Careers (India), NIIT Ltd, at a recent ceremony organised at the Hilton, Mumbai.

The Digital Transformation Summit and Awards brings together leaders spearheading digital initiatives in their organisations, helping businesses accelerate their digital capabilities at an astonishing rate to gain a competitive edge. The theme of the conference was to Collaborate: Innovate: Accelerate.

The event was organized by Transformance Media that honours the achievements of organizations that have successfully planned and executed the digital transformation of one or multiple areas of their through the application of digital and disruptive technologies.

StackRoute (r) is an NIIT incubated venture. Established in August 2015, StackRoute runs programming, quality-engineering, data-science and digital architect series boot camps. StackRoute programs are designed to be outcome-oriented and deliver business-relevant outcomes in consultation with key customer stakeholders.

As the digital skills transformation partner of choice, StackRoute works with large IT services companies and product engineering companies in helping them build a multi-skilled high performing team of full stack developers.

"StackRoute today has created a niche for itself as the product engineering start-up providing disruptive learning solutions. This award is recognition of our efforts and will further encourage us to constantly innovate and create a globally competitive workforce for the emerging economy", said Bimaljeet Singh, President, Skills and Careers Business (India), NIIT Ltd.

StackRoute focuses on full stack technologies (Java Spring, .NET Core, JavaScript - MEAN/MERN), emerging architectures and design trends in the Digital Ecosystem. Its graduates work on complex full-stack web applications built around microservices, stream computing, distributed real-time event processing, machine learning, natural language processing. StackRoute emphasizes the design and development of reactive and performant applications.

