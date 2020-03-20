JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Nirbhaya case: Swift justice required in rarest of rare cases, say lawyers
Business Standard

Centre launches MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp to curb misinformation

This WhatsApp Chatbot is named MyGov Corona Helpdesk and is available to all WhatsApp users

ANI 

coronavirus
FILE PHOTO: A railway worker disinfect a coach of a train in the wake of coronavirus pandemic | PTI

In a bid to reduce panic among the citizens pertaining to Covid-19, the Central Government on Friday launched an official chatbot on popular instant messaging application WhatsApp.

This WhatsApp Chatbot is named MyGov Corona Helpdesk and is available to all WhatsApp users.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Gujarat records five cases in two days, 23 results awaited

The person in need is only required to save the number - 9013151515 in their contact list and send a message to the MyGov Corona Helpdesk.

The move is expected to mitigate the circulation of fake news and the spreading of misinformation among the masses pertaining to coronavirus.

This new initiative by the Centre will also create awareness among the citizens about the preventive measures that could save them from falling prey to the highly contagious virus.

ALSO READ: This AI device uses coughing sounds to monitor flu, coronavirus trends

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 206, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. As many as 19 people have been cured of the lethal infection which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally.
First Published: Fri, March 20 2020. 13:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU