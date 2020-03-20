Centre launches MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp to curb misinformation

In a bid to reduce panic among the citizens pertaining to Covid-19, the Central Government on Friday launched an official chatbot on popular instant messaging application

This Chatbot is named MyGov Corona Helpdesk and is available to all users.

The person in need is only required to save the number - 9013151515 in their contact list and send a message to the MyGov Corona Helpdesk.

The move is expected to mitigate the circulation of fake news and the spreading of misinformation among the masses pertaining to

This new initiative by the Centre will also create awareness among the citizens about the preventive measures that could save them from falling prey to the highly contagious virus.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 206, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. As many as 19 people have been cured of the lethal infection which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally.