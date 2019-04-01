Chandrababu Naidu's condition has become like 'Bhallaladeva': PM Modi

Launching a scathing attack on the TDP government, on Monday accused N Chandrababu Naidu of taking 'U-turns' from his earlier promises and dubbed him as 'Bhallaladeva', the primary antagonist from the film 'Baahubali'.

"On the one hand, our government is working on understanding your expectations and fulfilling them. But, on the other hand, disappointment and u-turn have become the identity of the government here. Someone said that U-turn Babu's condition has become like 'Bhallaladeva' from film. He is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that his power remains within his family and for that he is playing new games," Modi said at a public rally here.

Accusing Naidu of backtracking from his earlier promises, the said, "Pick up newspapers around two years back and see what he (Naidu) was saying. And now, see what he is saying now. See, how he took U-turns."

Asserting that the is to save Andhra Pradesh's heritage, Prime Minister Modi chided Naidu for destroying the state's heritage and not addressing farmer's concerns.

" is to save Andhra's heritage, which is in danger due to U-turn Babu. BJP can protect your heritage. U-turn Babu is more concerned about his own heritage. He is not at all concerned about farmers and is more concerned about himself," he said.

"Andhra's heritage is in good nature. But, U-turn Babu's heritage is that of a cheater. Andhra's heritage is good governance, but U-turn Babu's heritage is indulging in corruption. Andhra's heritage is first, but U-turn Babu's heritage is family first," the Prime Minister added.

Asserting that his government declared the Polavaram project as a project, Prime Minister Modi said that the administration had released Rs 7,000 crore for Andhra Pradesh's development. He accused Naidu of not spending the amount judiciously and using Polavaram as his "ATM" in a bid to delay the project and to keep the cost rising.

"We understand the importance of Polavaram project for you all. We have declared this project as a project in the first cabinet meeting. But, the reality is that the TDP government is not interested in completing this project. U-turn Babu is not using the amount properly that we sanctioned. U-turn Babu has been using Polavaram as his and backstabbing the farmers and people here," Prime Minister Modi said while attacking the

Taking a swipe at the TDP, YSRCP and for their dynastic politics, the Prime Minister asserted that if these parties came to power, then their vision would be 'family first' and not about development.Alleging that the TDP's 'Seva Mitra' application was stealing users' information, Prime Minister Modi said, "I have been told that TDP has started a new work, and that work is related to cybercrime. The 'Seva Mitra' app they talk about, neither it is doing 'Seva' (service) nor it is a friend. The truth is that app is stealing people's data."

Accusing the Opposition of speaking in the language of and not lauding the government for taking a tough stand against terrorism, Prime Minister Modi, while referring himself to as 'chowkidar' (watchman) asserted that the parties were speaking against the interests of the nation and were making such statements to make "happy".

"This chowkidar of yours took a tough stand against terror. We killed terrorists at their homes. The entire world is lauding for it (Balakot air strike). But these people are speaking against the country. They are making such statements to make happy," Prime Minister Modi said while referring to the February 26 IAF air raid in Balakot.

Asserting that the NDA government is committed to the state's development, the Prime Minister said, "We have taken up so many infrastructure projects in including the modernisation and upgradation of airports because of sincere taxpayers. I salute them for their contribution.""With the help of you all honest taxpayers, we have taken steps to strengthen agriculture, education, connectivity and in and Andhra Pradesh," he added.Prime Minister Modi said that Andhra Pradesh, which boasts a sizeable population of fishermen, was not given much importance in the last 70 years.

"Our government took the decision of creating a separate ministry for fisheries. Fishermen will now get similar benefits like farmers," he further said.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls are set to begin on April 11 and will continue till May 19. The 175-member Assembly will go to polls on April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

