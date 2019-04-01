Kerala woman 'starved' for dowry: NCW asks state police chief to take immediate action

-
Taking suo motu cognizance of the media report titled "starved for dowry, woman dies at 20 kg", the National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a letter to the DG Police and the Kerala Police Chief to take strict and immediate action in the case.
"The National Commission for Women has come across a media report captioned "Starved for dowry, woman dies at 20 kg" appeared in several national dailies dated April 1, 2019 wherein it has been reported that a 27-year-old woman was starved to death for over two years by her husband and in-laws, as her parents were unable to pay 2 lakh dowry they had demanded," NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said in a letter to Loknath Behera, DGP and Kerala State Police Chief.
The Commission said that it is "seriously disturbed" by the reported inhumane treatment meted out to the woman.
"Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that the matter be investigated and appropriate action be taken as per the relevant provision of law. According, a feedback may be sent to the Commission in the matter by E-mail/Fax," the letter further read.
A 27-year-old woman reportedly died last month in Kerala's Kollam after her husband and mother-in-law allegedly starved her to death.
