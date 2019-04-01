Kerala woman 'starved' for dowry: NCW asks state police chief to take immediate action

Taking suo motu of the media report titled "starved for dowry, woman dies at 20 kg", the Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a letter to the and the Police to take strict and immediate action in the case.

"The Commission for Women has come across a media report captioned "Starved for dowry, woman dies at 20 kg" appeared in several dailies dated April 1, 2019 wherein it has been reported that a 27-year-old woman was starved to death for over two years by her husband and in-laws, as her parents were unable to pay 2 lakh dowry they had demanded," NCW said in a letter to Loknath Behera, and State Police

The Commission said that it is "seriously disturbed" by the reported inhumane treatment meted out to the woman.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that the matter be investigated and appropriate action be taken as per the relevant provision of law. According, a feedback may be sent to the Commission in the matter by E-mail/Fax," the letter further read.

A 27-year-old woman reportedly died last month in Kerala's Kollam after her husband and mother-in-law allegedly starved her to death.

