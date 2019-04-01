Rajasthan: Harmful ingredients found in 2 batches of Johnson & Johnson's baby shampoo

Rajasthan's drug control department has raised concern over two batches of Johnson & Johnson after some harmful substances were allegedly found in them.

R Sharma, Rajasthan, said, "We did testing in February on drugs and cosmetics, including 2 batches of Johnson & shampoo. Report states, a sample of cosmetic contains a harmful ingredient."

"In the whole of Rajasthan, we have alerted the Drug Control Officers to issue circulars. Notice will be served to the manufacturer after submits a report," he added.

The regulator has also prohibited the usage of the said stock and directed for the removal of the same from the market.

Johnson & Johnson, however, refuted these reports while reaffirming that the company is in "full compliance" with the current Indian regulatory requirements and standards for and testing all products.

"Earlier this year, representatives of the in Jaipur, drew samples of Shampoo for testing and we fully co-operated during the process. We do not accept the interim results given to us which mentioned samples to 'contain harmful ingredients- identification positive for ' The government did not disclose the test methods, details or any quantitative findings. This is concerning especially when there is no prescribed test method or requirement for testing in shampoo under the applicable standards," said a of the company in a statement.

"We have confirmed to the Indian authorities that we do not add as an ingredient in our shampoo nor does shampoo contain any ingredient that can release formaldehyde over time. Our products are safe to use and conform to all applicable standard under the D & C Act and D & C rules," the added.

The company also mentioned that it has contested the interim test results of the government analysis that were based on "unknown and unspecified methods."

"Following due process under law, the application before the relevant authority is pending for re-testing of samples at Central Drugs Laboratory," the statement mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)