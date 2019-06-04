Faced with acute shortage, Bhilwara residents lock water containers to prevent theft

Faced with acute water shortage and an unstable supply of drinking water, residents of Parasrampura village in panchayat are keeping their water containers locked to prevent theft of

Residents claim that is supplied through water tankers which come only once every 10 days.

Speaking to ANI, Laali Devi, a resident of the village, said: "In our village, there is a lot of Hence we keep our water locked in containers. Water doesn't come to us for 10 days, so we have to use the same water for 10 days. We value it the same as silver or gold."

"If we do not lock our water, someone else takes it. If we finish the water what would our children drink?" asked Gyarsi Devi, another resident.

acknowledged the water crisis prevailing in the region and assured that the issue will be resolved soon.

"In Parasrampura village, we have learned that water is being supplied once a week. The village is adopted by because of being near to their area. I have spoken to their and they have promised that water will be supplied at a difference of 48 or 72 hours," he said.

