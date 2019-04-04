Was distracted for a couple of matches after 'Mankad' mode of dismissal, says Jos Buttler

England batsman on Wednesday said that he was distracted for a couple of matches after he became a victim to the 'Mankad' mode of dismissal in the 2019.

"I did not agree with it, but what can you do? After a day or so, I was pretty relaxed about it and I'll make sure it never happens again. It won't happen again. What was more disappointing is that suddenly over the next two games I found myself being really conscious of it and it is quite distracting," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Buttler as saying.

According to the law, "If the non-striker is outside the crease at the point the bowler would normally be expected to release the ball, then it is within the rules to run him out."

Buttler was by Kings XI Punjab's and his dismissal probably ended up costing the match as they fell 14 short of Punjab's total. Buttler was dismissed for 69 and the batsman said that the whole 'Mankad' dismissal has a grey area about it.

"Of course, a Mankading has to be in the laws of the game, because a batsman cannot just run halfway down the pitch trying to get a head start, but I do think, the way the law is written, there is a bit of a grey area in that saying 'when a bowler is expected to release the ball'. That is a bit of a wishy-washy statement," Buttler said.

This whole 'Mankading' issue divided the whole cricketing fraternity and many former cricketers took to to express their views on this mode of dismissal.

