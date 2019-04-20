Cheating case: Court adjourns matter till April 24

The House Court on Saturday adjourned till April 24 hearing in the matter of a woman who was arrested for cheating a man hailing from Haryana's district of Rs 50,000 in lieu of getting him a job at the

The matter is being investigated by the Crime Branch.

In view of the matter, the Investigating on April 11 wrote to the to "cancel" the granted to the accused in the "interest of justice".

It came after the complainant Naveen Kumar contended that he was being threatened by the accused and her associates.

Chief (CMM) adjourned the matter as the application was not served to the accused.

On March 3 this year, Naveen Kumar lodged a complaint at station against a woman for cheating.

In the First Information Report, Kumar had alleged that the woman in 2017 demanded Rs 10 lakhs from him in lieu of getting him a job of a or class IV employ at the top court.

After the complaint paid the first installment of the total amount, the couple fled and later threatened to implicate him in a false case if he demanded his money back.

On March 10, the woman was arrested and a case was registered against the accused under the section 420/506 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

She was later sent to the judicial custody and thereafter released on on March 12 on the order of of House Court.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)