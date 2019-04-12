Chelsea FC condemns fans calling Liverpool's Mohamed Salah a 'bomber'

Chelsea FC on Thursday (local time) condemned a video showing a Chelsea fan in purportedly calling Liverpool's star "bomber".

"Chelsea FC finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and where there is clear evidence of Chelsea season ticket holders or members involved in such behaviour, we will take the strongest possible action against them," Chelsea FC said in an official statement.

"Such individuals are an embarrassment to the vast majority of Chelsea supporters who won't tolerate them in their club," the statement added.

was playing in a quarter-final against Slavia when the chants of "bomber" were heard in the stadium.

Earlier, FC also issued a statement to condemn the issue.

"The video circulating online, showing vile discriminatory chants being aimed at one of our players, is dangerous and disturbing, this behaviour needs to be called out for what it is - unadulterated bigotry," the statement read.

"As pertains to this latest incident, the club is working with to ascertain the facts around this footage with the aim of identifying individuals featuring in it. In addition, we are working directly with on the matter. We thank them for their condemnation and a commitment to act urgently to identify any individuals responsible," the statement added.

Chelsea fans have been facing a lot of scrutiny after Raheem Sterling of Manchester City FC was allegedly abused at after his team conceded 0-2 defeat to Chelsea in December last year.

Salah, the star is all set to line up against his former in the on Saturday.

