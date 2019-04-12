RCB's performance won't affect Kolhi's WC form, says Brad Hogg

Former Australia spinner on Friday opined that Royal Challengers Bangalore's bad form will not affect during the forthcoming ICC Men's World Cup and termed the Indian a "focused individual".

Hogg posted a video on where he answered a few questions that were asked by users.

When a user asked Hogg "Do you think RCB's bad form will affect during ", he replied, "There is no way that it will affect in the World Cup, he is a focused individual and he wants to succeed, do not worry about Kohli going in "

Another user asked Hogg what went wrong with RCB in the ongoing Indian Premier League, as the franchise has not won even a single match in this season.

The 48-year-old answered, "simple. They rely too heavily on Kohli and AB de Villiers, their middle order has not stood up, so no runs in the middle order. Also their department in the death overs; they have not executed their plans and they never had the right plans. So management has to sit down and turn things around very quickly."

RCB will now visit Mohali to face Kings XI Punjab on April 13 and will aim to break their losing streak.

