Chennai: 2 Korean women held for smuggling 24 kg gold

Customs officials at the aerodrome here detained two South Korean women for allegedly 24 kilograms of gold worth Rs 8 crores on Saturday.

The two lady passengers came under the radar of the customs officials after they started walking in a suspicious manner in the vicinity of the airport as if they were carrying a heavy load.

The duo was later intercepted at the exit of the arrival hall and questioned by (AIU) officers.

"As both the passengers were evasive in their replies, they were taken for along with their baggage. During their the noticed that both the passengers were wearing mini shorts underneath their skirts and pajamas. On 12 gold bars weighing 1 kg each were recovered from each passenger. In total 24 gold bars weighing 1 kg each of 24 karat purity totally weighing 24 Kgs valued at Rs.8 crores was recovered," stated the Office of the of

The two have been identified as Hanbyoul Jung (26) and Eunyoung Kim (26), belonging to the Republic of Korea. They had arrived from Hongkong Via flight CX 631.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)