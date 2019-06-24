Chennai: DMK president, cadres protest against TN Govt over water crisis

(DMK) MK and party workers on Monday held a protest against the government over the acute water crisis in Chennai by carrying empty plastic pots in their hands.

who also joined the protest here, said, "The pot is here, but where is the water. The ruling government should solve the water crisis in the state. It has not done anything to resolve the issue."

from Chennai Parliamentary constituency, Dhayanidhi Maran said, "The city is out of the water and present Chief Minister blamed lack of rains behind the crisis."

Meanwhile, from Sriperumbudur, TR Baalu has given a notice in the Lok Sabha today over the water crisis issue in the state.

has been reeling under acute water crisis stress for the past several months as Chennai's Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water has reached its lowest level.

Moreover, scorching heat and delayed monsoon have further exacerbated the situation.

