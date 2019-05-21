Chevrolet rolls out 'Buckle to Drive' to encourage young drivers to wear a seatbelt

Teenagers need constant reminders for getting things done; such as wearing the seat belt while driving. To make driving safer for the teens, Chevrolet has introduced a new feature that will compel drivers to buckle up before shifting gears.
Called Buckle to Drive, the new feature reminds young drivers to wear their seat belt before driving. If the seatbelt is not buckled, the feature prevents the driver from shifting the vehicle out of the park for up to 20 seconds followed by an audio alert reminding them to buckle up, the official Chevrolet blog explains.
The feature is standard in 2020 Chevrolet Traverse and is only available through the vehicle's Teen Driver mode that was introduced in 2015.
