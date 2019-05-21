Chevrolet rolls out 'Buckle to Drive' to encourage young drivers to wear a seatbelt

Teenagers need constant reminders for getting things done; such as wearing the while driving. To make driving safer for the teens, has introduced a new feature that will compel drivers to up before shifting

Called to Drive, the new feature reminds young drivers to wear their before driving. If the seatbelt is not buckled, the feature prevents the from shifting the vehicle out of the park for up to 20 seconds followed by an audio alert reminding them to up, the official blog explains.

The feature is standard in 2020 Traverse and is only available through the vehicle's Teen mode that was introduced in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)