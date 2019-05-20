Samsung rolls out latest One UI software update to older smartwatches

JUST IN
You will be able to access features of the Galaxy Watch Active right on your older smartwatch as Samsung is rolling out the latest software update on previous wearables.

As Engadget reports, Samsung is rolling out an update that will bring the Active's One UI interface, health features, and other optimisations to the regular Galaxy Watch, Gear S3, and Gear Sport.

You can also download some of the Active's watch faces for the older smartwatch. The update also brings some improved features such as outdoor swimming tracking, high heart rate alerts, sleep tracking, better battery life, and more.

Mon, May 20 2019.

