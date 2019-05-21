US Postal Service tests mail delivery via a self-driving truck

-
The United States Postal Service (USPS) is set to test the self-driving technology to dispatch mail as part of a two-week program.
According to CNBC, the USPS has joined hands with a self-driving truck company, TuSimple, to run the pilot-program in late May. As part of the program, a self-driving truck will deliver mail between distribution centres in Phoenix, Arizona and Dallas, Texas.
The pilot program will only have five runs and the autonomous will have a safety engineer and driver inside to monitor the performance and take over if required.
