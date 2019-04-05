JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Delhi: Robert Vadra visits Sai Baba Temple
Business Standard

Man drowns in Yamuna river

ANI  |  General News 

A man allegedly drowned in the Yamuna river under the Delhi Noida while collecting coins and other items on Thursday, police said.

The man was identified as Prakash, a resident of Jamia Nagar.

"Information was received in Jamia Nagar police station at 7:39 pm regarding a man drowned in Yamuna river under DND flyover. Police reached the spot and found that one Prakash from Jamia Nagar drowned while collecting currency coins and other items from the river," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East.

"A team of five divers and one fire tender reached the spot but couldn't locate the person. Local police station being contacted. An intensive search will be carried out at and around Yamuna bank and adjoining areas," the police official added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 05 2019. 04:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU