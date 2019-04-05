Telangana: Police seize Rs 3.3 crore unaccounted cash, 7 arrested

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, police arrested seven people in connection with Rs 3.3 crore unaccounted cash seized from a two-wheeler on Thursday, police sources said.

The police were conducting vehicle checking in the Banjara Hills area during which it was found that the two-wheeler was used to allegedly transport the illegal cash.

The police questioned the person riding the vehicle, which then later led to the total seizure of around Rs 3.3 crore cash which belonged to a gold shop.

Lok Sabha election will be held in Telangana in the first phase on April 11. The result will be announced on May 23.

First Published: Fri, April 05 2019. 05:03 IST

