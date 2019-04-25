Intermediate results row: All-party delegation seeks Telangana Governor's intervention

-
An all-party delegation including Congress, TDP, TJS and CPI leaders, met the Governor of Telangana ESL Narasimhan on Thursday seeking his intervention into the issue of "errors" in intermediate results.
According to reports, around 18 students have committed suicide across Telangana after the intermediate results were released.
Speaking to ANI, TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy said, "All party delegation today met Governor Narasimhan about the utter failure of Telangana government in conducting intermediate exams leading to a large number of students committing suicide. The governor has responded very positively and he said he will do whatever possible to intervene in the matter."
Protests continued for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday as students and parents demanded a re-evaluation of all intermediate answer sheets and suspension of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) Secretary A Ashok over 'faulty' results.
The government has constituted a three-member team to probe the alleged fiasco.
