Won't campaign for AAP candidates, says Alka Lamba

"Pained" by the "ignorance" of the party leadership, disgruntled (AAP) MLA on Thursday announced that she will not campaign for the party candidates in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"It pains me to say that the party leadership did not feel the need to talk to me for the last four months. They did not feel the need to give time to me even after asking for it. I was kept away from official functions," the said in a statement.

"That is why I have decided that I will not campaign for AAP candidates. Probably, the party also wants the same," she added.

She accused her party colleague of spreading misinformation about her.

"AAP MLA has been repeatedly levelling accusations that I am joining the party, (he has) fuelled the rumours in party and media that I am contesting Lok Sabha elections on a ticket," Lamba said.

"Now that everything is clear, then I think everyone must have got to know that I am still an AAP member and MLA. That is why I am still silent. I believe you get answers to some questions at the right time," she added.

Lamba claimed that she had only demanded a similar amount of respect as that given to other MLAs of the party.

"I am still active among the people as an MLA. I am working to defeat the BJP which has failed to fulfil its promises on inflation, employment and women security. I have decided that whatever is going on between me and the party, I will not let that affect the public," Lamba said.

All seven seats of will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 12. The results will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)