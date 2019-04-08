JUST IN
Chidambaram accuses govt of using IT raids to 'cripple election campaign'

Congress leader P Chidambaram has accused the government of planning Income Tax raids at his residences to "cripple the election campaign".

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram on Sunday "welcomed" the search party to raid his Sivaganga and Chennai homes. "I have been told that the Income Tax department has plans to raid my residence in Sivaganga constituency and in Chennai. We will welcome the search party!," tweeted Chidambaram.

