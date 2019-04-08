Andhra Pradesh: 21-year-old threatens to commit suicide demanding political reforms

A 21-year-old man threatened to jump off a water tank in Arjavani village of Andhra Pradesh's district on Sunday demanding various political reforms.

The man identified as was later rescued by police and taken into custody.

"One person Vijay Raju, aged 21 years, climbed the overhead tank in the village at around 8:00 am and threatened to commit suicide by jumping off. He demanded many changes in the political system and said only after proper assurance he would get down," said a

A team led by and carried out the rescue operation.

The Police has initiated an investigation in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)