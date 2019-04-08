IT raids continue at various locations in Madhya Pradesh, security heightened

The Income Tax (IT) officials on Monday morning continued their raids at various locations here including the residence of Ashwin Sharma, an associate of (OSD to Kamal Nath).

A raid is also being carried out at Kakkar's residence. Security has also been heightened at the location.

On Sunday, IT officials in pre-dawn swoop carried out raids at the residences of Kamal Nath's private secretary, Praveen Kakkar, in and former R K Miglani in Delhi, on charges of alleged tax evasion.

Officials conducted searches at 50 locations including Indore, Bhopal, and Delhi, according to sources.

Kakkar is Kamal Nath's on Special Duty (OSD). More details are currently awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)