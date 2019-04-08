Deve Gowda won't be PM if Mahagathbandhan comes to power: Kumaraswamy

Putting end to speculations regarding JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda's candidature for the Prime minister's post, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that the former is not going to take the post if or grand-alliance comes to power.

Speaking to media, Kumaraswamy said, "If comes to power HD Deve Gowda will not be the Prime Minister, he will be to the government and will take care of the interests of the country."

He, however, refused to speculate on the name of a probable candidate and added, "The question of who will be the is secondary."

Earlier on February 27, Kumaraswamy had said that if the and JD(S) alliance win at least 20-22 seats in Karnataka, then a Kannadiga can once again become the of the country.

"In 1996, a Kannadiga HD became after you ( people) blessed us with 16 seats. If you bless and JD(S) with at least 20-22 seats in once again, a Kannadiga can be in that place (Prime Minister)," Kumaraswamy had said while addressing a rally in Mandya.

Seven phase elections in the country will begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

Karnataka will go to polls on April 18 and 23.

