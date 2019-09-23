Chidambaram hits out at Modi over his 'everything is fine in India' statement at Houston

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statement 'everything is fine' in different Indian languages at the 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston on Sunday.

"Bharat mai sab achha hai (everything is good in India) Except for unemployment, loss of existing jobs, lower wages, mob violence, lockdown in Kashmir and throwing Opposition leaders in prison."In the tweet, said Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail on charges of alleged irregularity in the INX Media case.

His tweet was an apparent reference to Modi's speech in the "Howdy Modi' event in Houston on Sunday in which he had said everything is fine in eight languages with US President Donald Trump in the audience.

"Because you've asked 'Howdy Modi!', my response is everything is fine in India," Modi said, going on to reiterate the sentiment in about eight different languages including Punjabi, Gujarati and Bengali, to name a few.

Chidambaram, an accused in INX media case was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and is at present in judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

