China: 6 killed, 190 injured as strong tornado hits Kaiyuan city

Six people were killed and 190 others sustained injuries after a strong tornado struck China's northeast province of Liaoning on Wednesday evening.

The tornado touched down in Kaiyuan city at around 5:15 pm (local time) with a peak speed of 23 metres per second, the publicity department of the city government said.

The twister lasted around 15 minutes and wreaked havoc on apartments, factory buildings and electricity poles, reported Xinhua news agency.

As many as 210 people have been rescued from damaged buildings, the city government said.

Local government is assessing the extent of the damage.

