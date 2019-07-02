China calls for 'zero tolerance' post violent Hong Kong protests

China on Tuesday called for 'zero tolerance' after protesters stormed and ransacked Hong Kong's Legislative Council building on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong's 1997 return to the Chinese rule.

According to China's state newspaper Global Times, amid rising tension, the Hong Kong police fired tear gas early on Monday to disperse hundreds of people.

"Out of blind arrogance and rage, protesters showed a complete disregard for law and order," the Global Times, published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily, said in an editorial.

"Chinese society is all too aware that a zero-tolerance policy is the only remedy for such destructive behaviour witnessed. Otherwise, and without this policy, it would be similar to opening a Pandora's Box," it added.

In a separate editorial, the state-run China Daily reiterated the principle of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong -- a formula that allows freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China -- saying the former British colony is an "inalienable" part of China, and that Hong Kong affairs concern the mainland, Al Jazeera reported.

"The only way for the Special Administrative Region to sustain economic growth and maintain stability is for it to further integrate its own development into the nation's overall development," the newspaper said.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, at a press conference in the early hours of Tuesday morning, condemned the "extremely violent" incident, calling it to be "heartbreaking and shocking" and said she hoped that the society would "return to normal as soon as possible".

The semi-autonomous state has been shaken by huge demonstrations against a controversial extradition bill which many fear could be used to deport political activists and dissidents to mainland China.

Protesters have claimed that Lam has not yet responded to their demands of entirely scrapping the bill despite multiple protests in recent weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)