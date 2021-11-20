China chides Biden for considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

-
ALSO READ
Global Leaders push for 'diplomatic boycott' of Beijing Winter Olympics
US lawmakers press corporate sponsors to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics
Justin Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority
'Unacceptable': Trudeau condemns China's sentencing of Canadian citizen
Biden administration weighs diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
-
China has hit out at US President Joe Biden for considering a diplomatic boycott of next year's Beijing Games, saying politicising sports violates the Olympic spirit and undermines the interests of all athletes.
President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday that he is mulling a US diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.
"It's something we're considering," Biden told reporters in the Oval Office following a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
A senior administration official told CNN on Wednesday that Biden is not expected to attend the upcoming Olympics in China this February and that his administration is on the verge of implementing a diplomatic boycott of the games.
Reacting to Biden's remarks, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the US "falsely accuses" China of committing genocide and forced labour in Xinjiang.
"The 2022 Winter Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games in Beijing are the stages for athletes from all over the world, and they are the real protagonists of the upcoming Games," Zhao Lijian said."Any politicization of sport violates the Olympic spirit and harms the interests of athletes of all countries," the spokesman added.
Human rights activists have raised their voices against China's detention of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province and crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.
In March, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity for alleged human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to Sputnik.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU