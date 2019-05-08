7 or 8 students injured in Denver school shooting, 2 suspects in custody

Authorities said that seven or eight students were injured in a shooting at a school in suburban Denver on Tuesday.
The Douglas County (DC) Sheriff's Office said that two suspected shooters are in custody and a SWAT team is searching the school's premises.
"7 possibly 8 students have been injured. Two shooters in custody. SWAT still clearing school. Students being bused to Northridge Rec Center. Parents please have patience with reunification process," read a tweet by DC Sheriff's Office.
The shooting took place at STEM School in Highlands Ranch in Colorado state, which has over 1,800 students.
The area around the school has been cordoned off as authorities responded to an active shooter situation just before 2 pm (local time).
Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth confirmed that two suspects are in custody and there is "tentatively" a third suspect in the shooting, according to CNN.
Further details are awaited.
