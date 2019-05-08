7 or 8 students injured in Denver school shooting, 2 suspects in custody

Authorities said that seven or eight students were injured in a shooting at a school in suburban on Tuesday.

The (DC) said that two suspected shooters are in custody and a SWAT team is searching the school's premises.

"7 possibly 8 students have been injured. Two shooters in custody. SWAT still clearing school. Students being bused to Parents please have patience with reunification process," read a tweet by

The shooting took place at in Highlands Ranch in state, which has over 1,800 students.

The area around the school has been cordoned off as authorities responded to an active shooter situation just before 2 pm (local time).

Undersheriff confirmed that two suspects are in custody and there is "tentatively" a third suspect in the shooting, according to

Further details are awaited.

