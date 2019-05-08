Amid tensions with Iran, Pompeo makes surprise visit to Iraq

US Michael on Tuesday made an unannounced visit to hours after abruptly cancelling a scheduled trip to due to "pressing issues."

Amid escalating tensions with Iran, arrived in and met Adil Abd al-Mahdi, and other senior officials in his four-hour visit to the country, reported.

Linking his brief visit to "press US' concerns on Iran" to the Iraqi government, said that his meetings were "productive" and said that he deliberated officials on "about the importance of ensuring that it's able to adequately protect Americans in their country."

"They both provided assurances that they understood that was their responsibility," he said.

Pompeo remarked that "wanted to let them know about the increased threat stream that we had seen and give them a little bit more background on that so they could ensure that they were doing all they could to provide protection for our team."

"They understood too it's important for their country. We don't want anyone interfering in their country, certainly not by attacking another nation inside of and there was complete agreement," the top US said while making a veiled reference to

Pompeo said that Iraq has promised to guarantee the safety of US interests from

He further said that he discussed with officials on how to eliminate the remaining pockets in Iraq and foreign terrorist fighters being held in detention camps.

Pompeo's visit comes days after the US had announced that it was sending USS group, Air Force bomber task force and bombers to the in response to Iran's "troubling and escalatory indications and warnings."

It also comes hours after said it would announce on Wednesday on reducing its commitments to the nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed in 2015. This comes on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)