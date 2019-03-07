Pakistani airspace to remain shut

on Wednesday again extended the general closure of its for an additional day, making it the seventh day in a row that over the country has been restricted.

The general closure of has been extended till Thursday (March 7), said the Civil Authority of

The only airports functional in the country are those of Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad, Lahore, and Faisalabad, subject to routing restrictions.

The Notice to the Airmen, or NOTAM, was put in place on March 1 on the expiration of a previously issued NOTAM that was in place in the wake of tensions between and

Pakistan had earlier opened its airspace for commercial flights in phases from March 1, according to the Civil Authority (CAA).

Tensions have been high between and Pakistan after around 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, the responsibility of which has been claimed by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Following this, the carried out anti-terror strikes at a JeM terror training camp in Pakistan's Balakot last week, in which a large number of terrorists were killed, according to

There is mounting international pressure on Pakistan to cease providing support and a safe haven to terrorists and terror outfits in the wake of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)