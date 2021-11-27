China signs MOU with Bhutan to resolve long-standing border issue

-
Continuing its assertive policy towards its neighbouring countries, China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bhutan on the border issue.
China has been effectively using the 'salami-slicing technique' for the longstanding border disputes with its neighbouring countries.
However, this is not the first time China and Bhutan have taken such efforts on this issue, Taipei Times reported.
Over the years, China has been gradually and stealthily invading its tiny neighbour Bhutan. As reported by Taipei Times, China claims over 764 km of Bhutan's territory, which includes Doklam, Sinchulung, Dramana and Shakhatoe in the northwestern region and the Pasamlung and Jakarlung Valleys in the central part of Bhutan.
Till 2016, the governments of both countries have held 24 rounds of talks but Thimphu has yet refused to accept China's unilateral proposal that it would give up its claims on areas in central Bhutan in return for western Bhutan.
The Chinese Communist Party has continued its assertive policy toward the neighbouring countries to not only strengthen its position along the frontiers but also gradually cut-off piece by piece the other nation's land.
Beijing's encroachment upon Nepal's Humla is also a part of the same strategy from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
The country has also strengthened its military facilities in Tibet while the region is also witnessing an upgrade of military infrastructure, including heliports and missile bases, Kathmandu Post reported.
