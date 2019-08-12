Gayle breaks Lara's record, becomes highest run-scorer for Windies in ODIs

Swashbuckling batsman became the highest run-scorer for West Indies in his record 300th ODI at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Sunday.

Gayle broke two records of legendary Windies batsman Brian Lara, first the most number of ODIs and second the most run-scorer for Windies in ODI.

The 39-year-old played a knock of 11 runs in the second ODI against India before he was caught in front of the wickets by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 10th over.

Gayle surpassed Lara's record of most ODI caps for Windies. Lara featured in 299 ODIs for Windies and amassed 10,405 runs with an average of 40.48.

On the other hand, Gayle scored 10,408 runs in his record 300 ODIs. He is also the only West Indies batsman to score a double-century in the ODI.

Windies are chasing a total of 280 runs and they lost two wickets at the score of 52. At the time of filing this story, game stopped due to rain and Windies were at 55/2 in 12.5 overs.

India clean swept Windies in the three-match T20I series and the first ODI of the three-match series was abandoned due to the rain.

