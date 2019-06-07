Andhra Pradesh: 5 dead, 3 injured in road accident

At least five people died and three others got injured after a car hit a lorry on the highway near Duravarajupalle village in Andhra Pradesh's district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at around 5 am.

station CI, G said, "A car was going from district to Tirupati. In the wee hours today, the car hit a lorry that was stopped by the roadside from behind. In the accident, five persons died on the spot. They are (38), (14), Chenna Kesava Reddy (12), (35) and Ankayya (40). All belong to Rudravaram village, Achampet mandal, district. Three more persons are injured."

The accident took place when the victims were travelling from Achampet to Tirupati and their car reached Duravarajupalle village, said police.

" immediately rushed to the spot and admitted the injured in Ruya Hospital, Tirupati. The police have filed a case and started the investigation," added.

