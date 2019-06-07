Sanaullah case: Gaurav Gogoi requests Shah to take cognizance of the issue

has written a letter to seeking his intervention in the matter of retired

"Sanaullah was in service during the Kargil War. In 2014, he was given a medal by of But now he has been kept at a detention camp. Injustice has been done to him. I request to take cognizance of this matter and help provide justice to the Sanaullah and his family," told ANI here.

He added, "If more such reports will come out, then people will lose trust in the NRC. Will Sanaullah give 30 years of his life to the if he is an outsider?"

Sanaullah's family has alleged that he has fallen into a trap of 'conspiracy', and moved the after he was sent to a detention centre for illegal migrants.

His claimed that the case against the retired is "fabricated" as he was on a counter-insurgency operation in at the time police said to have taken his statement in

Mohammad Sanaullah, 52, who retired as an in the Army, was arrested soon after he was summoned by the Police Border Organisation, or the Border Police, in Guwahati on May 28.

The arrest followed the order of a that adjudged him a non-citizen.Sanaullah's family said they hoped the would hand them justice.

Before joining Border Police, Sanaullah served in the Army for 30 years and was designated as a He was also conferred a medal by of for his service.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)