CM Yogi Adityanath has brought UP out of corruption, says Amit Shah

Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah on Thursday lauded the tenure of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that Adityanath has brought Uttar Pradesh out of the path of corruption to the path of development.
Addressing a public gathering in Saharanpur, Shah said, "It is my honour that Yogi ji has invited me to lay the foundation stone of a university in the name of Maa Shakumbhari Devi on this holy and historical land. When I came to Saharanpur in 2017, the people here used to say that we will make a change for the better."
"I wish to thank CM Yogi Adityanath for freeing Western Uttar Pradesh from the rule of goondas and the mafia and restoring the honour of the region," said Amit Shah.
Shah said, "Earlier it used to take 8 hours to reach Saharanpur from Delhi. Now it takes only 3 hours. The distance has reduced due to good roads. Not only the distance of the road has decreased, but also because of PM Modi ji, the distance of the heart has also decreased."
In a move to win the hearts of sugarcane farmers in the state, Shah said, "Earlier, in Uttar Pradesh, there was a big conspiracy to close down the sugar mills and sell them off at minimal prices. Now whether it is western UP or eastern UP, not a single sugar mill has been sold, not closed anywhere after the formation of BJP's Yogi government."
Shah further said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has done the work of getting respect for India all over the world. Yogi ji has done the work of bringing Uttar Pradesh out of the path of corruption and bringing it on the path of development."
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shah slammed the president of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav over his charges of corrupt practices. He said, "I was listening to Akhilesh Yadav's speech on TV. He says that crime has increased in the state. Akhilesh ji, where did you bring your spectacles from? What spectacles do you use? I have brought a comparison between the five years of Yogi ji and you. Dacoity has gone down by 70 per cent in Yogi government."
"Incidents of looting, by the use of weapons, has gone down by 69 per cent. Murders went down by 30 per cent. Deaths due to dowry has gone down by 22.5 per cent. Akhilesh ji go home and check the data. During your rule, there was mafia rule in UP, today law rules in UP," he said.
Amit Shah said that there was a time when not only riots occurred here but our daughters had also to be sent to other states for studies because there was no security here. "Today no daughter in western UP has to go outside for studies. Nobody dares to misbehave with them," he said.
Shah laid the foundation stone of Maa Shakumbhari Vishwavidyalaya on Thursday at Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.
