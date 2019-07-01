Coal scam: CBI court orders framing of charges against Naveen Jindal, 4 others

A special CBI Court on Monday ordered for framing of charges against industrialist Naveen Jindal and four others in a case related to the allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar passed order on framing of charges against Naveen Jindal, his firm Jindal Steel Pvt Ltd, DN Abrol (Executive Director), Vikrant Gujaral (Vice Chairman and CEO), Anand Goel (Joint MD) and Sushil Maroo (Director Finance) for alleged criminal conspiracy and cheating the Ministry of Coal, Government of India.

Formal charges will be framed on July 25 when all the accused need to appear before the court to sign the order sheet.

CBI Counsel VK Sharma, while arguing for framing of charges, had pointed out that JSPL procured allocation of Urtan North coking coal block on the basis of dishonest and fraudulent misrepresentation of facts in the feedback form about the actual land acquired for several projects.

Sharma also pointed out that JSPL filed an application for Urtan North coal block in the utter disregard of the condition of the advertisement issued by the Ministry of Coal for allocation of coal block.

In its charge sheet, the CBI has alleged that the JSPL misrepresented the equipment purchase orders and misled the Coal Ministry.

Jindal and others are also facing trial in a case pertaining to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block of Jharkhand.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)