COCO by DHFL GI launches New Car Insurance Policy and Brand Film Using Digital Influencers

Busting traditional routes, COCO by DHFL General Insurance has unveiled its unique comprehensive, four wheeler motor insurance policy - COCODrive - and Second Chances, its digital brand campaign, with leading social media influencers in Mumbai today.
COCO by DHFL General Insurance is the first insurer in the country to engage with influencers from the BFSI, lifestyle and auto genres to preview COCODrive - the country's first, fully a la carte product and do a secret screening for their new brand film.
In an effort to demystify insurance, as well as allaying concerns of purchasing insurance online, the brand's unique step of engaging with social media influencers will help create greater awareness of motor insurance.
Offering a slew of 20 add-ons, COCODrive will provide motor vehicle owners with a truly customizable experience to fulfill their specific needs. The Second Chances digital campaign delivers a key social message - every person should have a second chance to find what makes them happy.
