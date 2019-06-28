'Confident' Argentina ready to face Venezuela in Copa America

Despite agreeing that game against Venezuela in the Copa America is going to be difficult, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said they are confident to face them as they got 'significant emotional boost' from their recent victory in the tournament.

"We think we're good because we came from a win that gave us a significant emotional boost. It's going to be a difficult game, but we are confident," Goal.com quoted Scaloni as saying.

After witnessing a 0-2 defeat and a 1-1 draw in the first two games against Colombia and Paraguay respectively, Argentina finally managed to secure their first win in the tournament. Argentina thrashed Qatar by 2-0 on June 24.

On the other hand, Venezuela have not faced any defeat in the tournament so far. In the first two games against Peru and Brazil, Venezuela finished on a goal-less draw. However, Venezuela made a solid comeback and registered a 3-1 victory against Bolivia on June 23.

Scaloni further added: "Football has evolved. Nowadays, every team has difficulty."

Argentina will face Venezuela in Copa America quarter-final clash on June 29.

