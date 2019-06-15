Muzzafarpur: Encephalitis toll mounts to 77, CM announces ex gratia

The death toll of children in district affected by Acute Syndrome (AES) on Saturday mounted to 77.

and Hospital (SKMCH), 66 children have lost their lives while in Kejriwal hospital, the toll touched to 11.

In the wake of the fatalities, announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to families of the children who died due to in He has also given directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the

Earlier in the day, said the is doing its best to save children.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey said doctors and nurses are being called in from for additional help.

"We are trying everything and anything that can save children's lives. Everything is being made available from medicines to doctors. We have even called doctors and nurses from AIIMS in Patna," he said. "There is a protocol regarding what kind of medicines and facilities should be given and we are doing the same. We are monitoring things regularly and trying to save our children," he said.

Recalling the situation that prevailed five years ago, Pandey said a team that was formed to ascertain the cause of this concluded that sleeping empty stomach at night, due to humidity and eating lychee on empty stomach were some of the causes of

"Our government has tried to spread awareness which will be beneficial as well. Advertisement in newspapers, radio jingles, pamphlets and mic announcements are going to spread awareness regarding the Health ministry is also working on it," he said.

"This incident in is very saddening and we also feel bad when children of our nation die like this. Not the whole district is affected but a large part is suffering from it," he added.

is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, and and has been claiming lives in the district for the past few weeks.

