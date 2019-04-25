Cong expels former Delhi MLA Bishan Sharma for anti-party activities

The on Thursday announced the expulsion of former Sharma for his involvement in anti-party activities for six years.

"As directed by president, Pradesh Committee, Shri Sharma, ex-MLA from Ghonda, has been expelled from the party for six years with immediate effect for anti-party activities," a statement issued by the Congress said.

was an MLA from segment which falls under North East Lok Sabha constituency where state party is seeking to the Parliament.

All seven parliamentary constituencies in will go to polls on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

