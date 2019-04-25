Cong expels former Delhi MLA Bishan Sharma for anti-party activities

-
The Congress on Thursday announced the expulsion of former Delhi legislator Bishan Sharma for his involvement in anti-party activities for six years.
"As directed by president, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, Shri Bishan Sharma, ex-MLA from Ghonda, has been expelled from the Congress party for six years with immediate effect for anti-party activities," a statement issued by the Congress said.
Bishan was an MLA from Ghonda Assembly segment which falls under North East Lok Sabha constituency where state party president Sheila Dixit is seeking election to the Parliament.
All seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi will go to polls on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
