Indian Coast Guard DG meets Ambassador to Vietnam on 4-day visit

ANI  |  General News 

Director General of the Indian Coast Guard Rajendra Singh met Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Kumar Verma here on Thursday.

The meeting comes amidst Singh's four-day visit to Vietnam to strengthen ties with the nation.

During the visit, the ICG chief will meet with his Vietnamese counterpart and other dignitaries and hold talks to strengthen defence ties between the two nations.

The visit comes less than two weeks after India and Vietnam concluded a bilateral naval exercise.

The second edition of the bilateral naval exercise between the Indian Navy and the Vietnam People's Navy participated in bilateral drills off Cam Ranh Bay between April 13 and 16.

Amid India's growing concerns about China's dominance in the region, the bilateral ties between the two countries have deepened considerably especially in the security realm. New Delhi and Hanoi upgraded their relationship to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" level.

The ties between the two countries have grown over shared concerns about China. Vietnam is a claimant in the South China Sea, alongside China, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan and India has a long-standing dispute with China overland border.

Thu, April 25 2019

