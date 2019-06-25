Cong hits out at BJP, claims over 45,634 Army vacancies due to 'budget constraints'

on Tuesday hit out at the ruling-BJP claiming that the government has accepted its failure of not filling over 45,000 vacancies in due to "lack of funds".

Taking to Twitter, Surjewala, wrote: "The BJP government has admitted in the Parliament that it has failed to fill several vacancies in due to lack of funds. It is a matter of concern for strategic and security."

He emphasised that there is a need to strengthen India's security.

"The government will have to ensure that Army's 45,634 vacancies are filled up at the earliest and we cannot afford a slight lapse when it comes to the security of the country," the further wrote.

Surjewala has also shared an article which states that had accepted in Rajya Sabha that there are 45,634 vacancies in the and 7,300 posts above the rank of are yet to be filled.

On June 24, Singh had assured in the Rajya Sabha that there will be no compromise with the country's national security and funding will not come in the way of the country's defence preparedness.

"All precautions have been taken to ensure that there is no shortcoming on the country's defence preparedness due to budget constraints. We will not compromise on India's defence preparedness," the said while replying to queries during Question Hour.

