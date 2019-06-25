Goa CM Pramod Sawant condoles demise of Mohan Ranade

Chief Minister Pramod on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of the and veteran freedom fighter Ranade, who passed away here on Tuesday at the age of 89.

While expressing condolences, said, "Apart from being an eminent author, has contributed immensely during the struggle movement of and was imprisoned for 14 years."

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri Ranade, a fearless freedom fighter who fought for the liberation of His sacrifices and struggles for Goa will never be forgotten," Pramod said in a tweet.

also expressed his grief over Ranade's demise.

"RIP Padmashri One of the key figures in Goa's liberation. Someone who spent 14 years in Portuguese prisons including 6 years in solitary confinement. History says his release was due to the intervention of the Pope at the prodding of former CM Annadurai," he tweeted.

was honoured with Padmashree in 2001 and later in 2006, he was conferred with Sangli Bhushan.

His final rites are likely to be held in Pune.

