Security slashed for Chandrababu Naidu's son, other family members

Security has been substantially reduced for former Chandrababu Naidu's family.

The Chief Minister's son has been deprived of his Z category security and has been provided four armed gunmen instead. Moreover, security for Naidu's other family members has also been withdrawn.

Irked by this decision of the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government, (TDP) leaders expressed dissent on the fact that the former and his family were not apprised of the decision, which has been taken when Naidu and his family are not in the country.

Earlier this month, Naidu's Z+ category security was withdrawn by the state government, which led to demonstrations being staged by members.

Chandrababu Naidu-led faced a severe drubbing in the recently held Assembly elections, as it managed to win only 23 seats of 175, while YSCRP got an absolute majority by winning 151 seats.

YSCRP also won 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats at stake in the state, while secured only 3 seats.

