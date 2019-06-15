Congress DCCs in UP may be dissolved over poll debacle

All District Committees in may be dissolved soon and reconstituted in the wake of the party's debacle in the recent elections.

Sources said that new names were being considered.

This follows East reportedly pulling up the party rank and file at a meeting held at Raebareli on June 12 for Congress's poor-show.

The sources said Gandhi came down heavily on Amethi Yogendra Mishra in the meeting and asked him to leave.Congress had suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of in Amethi while the party could

In the meeting in Rae Bareli, apart from senior party workers, candidates who contested on Congress ticket in constituencies in Eastern UP, district presidents, city and coordinators were present.

The sources said the AICC feels that Amethi Congress leaders kept the leadership in dark and did not apprise it of the ground situation.

When reached, senior Congress P L only said that the party was going to strengthen the organization in the state.

"Various measures will be adapted to activate the state setup. will be touring the state and will give two days time in the state," said

Priyanka who was the in-charge of UP East had campaigned vigorously in favour of Congress candidates in the state, especially in Raebareli and Amethi.

Several senior party leaders including Congress President had to suffer defeat in the elections.

After the Lok Sabha debacle, Priyanka faces an uphill task to strengthen the party cadre in the state in view of the upcoming bypoll and the Assembly elections due in 2022.

