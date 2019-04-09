Modi mocks Rahul for contesting from Wayanad seat

Commenting for the first time on contesting also from the Wayanad seat in Kerala, on Tuesday said fear of losing in forced the latter to opt for a safe seat in the neighbouring state.

"For some reason if 'namdar' (Rahul) wanted to contest from South India, he could have chosen any constituency in where his party is in power with the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S). But not sure of getting support from the ally and fearing defeat, he opted to contest from Wayanad," said Modi at a BJP election rally here, about 150km southwest of Bengaluru.

Apart from re-contesting from his home constituency Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi on April 5 filed nomination to contest from Wayanad for the first time in south though the ruling criticised it.

"If Rahul wanted to represent in Parliament from south India, he should have contested from But the was afraid JD-S supremo H.D. Deve Gowda would get Gandhi defeated to avenge fall of his United Front-Left Front (UDLF) government after Congress withdrew support in April 1997," recalled Modi.

The UDLF coalition government fell 10 months after Gowda took office on June 1, 1996.

Rahul is the third in the Gandhi family to contest from south after his mother contested and won from the Bellary seat in 1999 and his grandmother from Chikkamagalur in Karnataka in 1978.

