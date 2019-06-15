CRPF complex in Naxal-hit Bastar gets 100 ft tall flagpole

The tricolour flies high in Sukma, as a 100 feet tall flagpole for displaying the was recently installed at the (CRPF) complex in the Naxal hotbed.

On June 13, a new CRPF complex was inaugurated by the of CRPF in Konta. On the same day, the mast was installed to hoist the tricolour.

The 100 feet high flagpole is the highlight of this new complex and is the highest in the entire Bastar division.

Konta in District is considered to be the core area of Naxals. CRPF is deployed in this area for Anti Naxal Operations (ANO).

CRPF is involved in providing security to agencies involved in developmental activities like road construction in interior areas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)