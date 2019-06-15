Metro running in losses, free ride to women will be beneficial for DMRC, says Delhi's Dy CM Sisodia

A day after former Metro chief E asked not to agree to government's for women proposal, on Saturday said that Metro was running in losses.

"I have written to Sahib and told him that Delhi Metro is running in losses. Its carrying capacity is 40 lakh passengers every day but presently it is carrying only 25 lakh passengers," told ANI.

had recently announced its decision to give to women passengers on metro and buses.

Popularly known as the 'metro man,' wrote to Modi asking him not to agree to Delhi government's proposal.

and the Centre have an equal partnership in the (DMRC).

"Our proposal for ' for women on Metro' will be beneficial for the Delhi Metro. Its ridership will increase and fares will come down. One of the reasons behind low ridership is high fare. If pays the fare of women commuters, the Delhi Metro should be happy with it," Sisodia said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)