Punjab: Six accused of thrashing a woman sent to police remand

Six people accused of thrashing a woman over a money dispute were sent to two days police by a local court on Saturday.

The presented the six accused, including the brother of a local leader, in the court following their arrest.

Earlier, Rakesh Chaudhary's brother and his aides dragged the woman out of her house on Buda Gujjar road in the city and had beaten her up with belts and sticks.

The incident came into fore after a video of the incident went viral on The accused and his aides can be seen thrashing and abusing a woman on a road in the video. When another woman comes to her rescue, they started thrashing her too.

The victim suffered critical injuries and was later admitted to a hospital in the district.

"This is an extremely unfortunate incident. We will push for severe punishment for the accused," Senior of Police Manjeet Dhesi said.

The police had said that strictest possible action against the accused would be taken and their association with the ruling party will in no way affect the investigation.

Dhesi further said, "The police will treat them as an accused regardless of their political affiliation.

