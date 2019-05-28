Sacked from CPM for hailing 'CM Modi', former Congress MLA Abdullakutty praises 'PM Modi'

JUST IN
AP: RSSS begins 100km-long padyatra over water distribution
ANI  |  Politics 

Former Congress MLA AP Abdullakutty on Tuesday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that one should not forget the latter's work for the poor of the country while criticising him.

Abdullakutty in a Facebook post said that the BJP's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections is the affirmation of the people's faith in Prime Minister Modi's vision and policies.

It is worth noting that the former MP was suspended from CPM in 2009 for praising Modi who was then the chief minister of Gujarat. Later he joined Congress and was elected to the Kerala Assembly in 2011.

"It is an acceptance of Narendra Modi's developmental agenda. The secret behind his popularity is (that) he has used Gandhian values in his governance. Mahatma Gandhi said that when you frame a policy, you remember the poorest man you met in your life. Modi has done it promptly," he wrote on Facebook.

Hailing Modi government's schemes, the former CPM MP said that the prime minister provided toilets to 9.16 crore and LPG connection to 6 crore families.

He said: "(One) should not forget these realities while criticizing Narendra Modi.

Tue, May 28 2019. 20:48 IST

